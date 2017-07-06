11 of 13 liquor stores fail alcohol compliance checks

By Published:
- FILE - Wallingford Police Cruiser (WTNH / George DeYounge)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 13 local liquor stores underwent alcohol compliance checks, and only two passed, according to Wallingford Police.

Police say a 19-year-old working with police attempted to purchase alcohol at 13 stores. In 11 of those stores, the 19-year-old was never asked for identification and was successful in purchasing alcohol.

After making the purchase, detectives questioned employees who sold the teen the alcohol. The clerks provided excuses such as “I forgot,” “I checked, they were 22-years-old,” and “I was busy,” among others.

The employees were cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor and will appear in court on July 14th. The businesses could face penalties ranging from a fine to a suspension of their liquor licenses.

The stores found to not be in compliance include:

One Stop Liquor, 900 South Colony Road
A & D Package Store, 38 South Turnpike Road
Goodrich’s Package Store, 321 Quinnipiac Street
Wally Wine & Spirits, 71 Quinnipiac Street
Yalesville Package Store, 413 Main Street
Wine Kingdom, 1211 South Broad Street
Empire Wine & Liquor, 1145 North Colony Road
Wine Merchants, 994 North Colony Road
CT Beverage Mart, 1070 North Colony Road
Ives Road Wine & Spirits, 20 Ives Road
Black Hills Wine & Spirits, 41 North Colony Road

