To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Anchor I, News

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

News

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description

Anchor/Reporter

Deliver newscasts accurately, clearly and concisely and in an engaging manner.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

* Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas. Gather and verify accurate information regarding articles through interviews, remark as well as research.

* Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors.

* Present compelling, clear, creative and accurate live shots.

* Organize material and write articles based on the details and information obtained.

* Use various social platforms to give updates as well as news stories to the public. Specialized

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation.

* Strong reporting skills.

* Understand importance of social media.

* Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills.

* Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel.

Experience:

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education); plus (3) years television anchoring or reporting experience required. Training/Equipment: Operate newsroom computer systems. Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel will be required.

Requirements:

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.