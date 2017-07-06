To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.
Job Title
Anchor I, News
Education
Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
News
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
Anchor/Reporter
Deliver newscasts accurately, clearly and concisely and in an engaging manner.
Principal Duties & Responsibilities:
* Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas. Gather and verify accurate information regarding articles through interviews, remark as well as research.
* Build network of sources who supply information that allows the Company to stay ahead of its competitors.
* Present compelling, clear, creative and accurate live shots.
* Organize material and write articles based on the details and information obtained.
* Use various social platforms to give updates as well as news stories to the public. Specialized
Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation.
* Strong reporting skills.
* Understand importance of social media.
* Excellent reading, writing, spelling, grammar and organizational skills.
* Promotes teamwork and maintains attitude of cooperation with all station personnel.
Experience:
Education/Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Journalism or related degree required (equivalent years of experience may substitute for education); plus (3) years television anchoring or reporting experience required. Training/Equipment: Operate newsroom computer systems. Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel will be required.
Requirements:
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.