To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.
Job Title
Assistant, Administrative
Education
High School
Career
Level Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location
Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)
Category
Administrative / Clerical
Job Type
Full-time
Job Description
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
News 8 has an immediate administrative assistant/receptionist position available. The duties include answering the telephone, monitoring the front lobby, and additional administrative projects as directed.
Experience:
Previous administrative assistant, receptionist, and customer service experience preferred
Requirements:
Excellent Organizational skills with the ability to set priorities. Must have a sound knowledge and ability in business correspondence and excellent customer service. Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word, and Excel required.
To be considered for this position you must apply online.
EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED
———————————
Position Summary:
The Administrative Assistant provides a full range of administrative and clerical support.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
• Provides administrative and clerical support.
• Provides word processing services.
• Manages calendars and appointments.
• Maintains files and records.
• Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.
• Performs photocopying and other document production services.
• Performs other clerical functions as needed.
• Performs other duties as assigned.
NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.
To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.