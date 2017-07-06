To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Assistant, Administrative

Education

High School

Career

Level Experienced (Non-Manager)

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

Administrative / Clerical

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

News 8 has an immediate administrative assistant/receptionist position available. The duties include answering the telephone, monitoring the front lobby, and additional administrative projects as directed.

Experience:

Previous administrative assistant, receptionist, and customer service experience preferred

Requirements:

Excellent Organizational skills with the ability to set priorities. Must have a sound knowledge and ability in business correspondence and excellent customer service. Proficiency in Microsoft Outlook, Word, and Excel required.

To be considered for this position you must apply online.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

———————————

Position Summary:

The Administrative Assistant provides a full range of administrative and clerical support.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Provides administrative and clerical support.

• Provides word processing services.

• Manages calendars and appointments.

• Maintains files and records.

• Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.

• Performs photocopying and other document production services.

• Performs other clerical functions as needed.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.