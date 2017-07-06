Branford Police Search for Tire Theft Suspect

By Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Branford Police say they’re looking for a man who was trying to steal tires off a car at a business on North Main Street.

Police say they caught the man stealing the tires, but as they approached, he took off. Police briefly pursued the suspect before deciding to stop the pursuit because they were worried about reckless driving. Police say they have not located that suspect yet.

There is surveillance video of the theft, we have a crew working to get that video, and more information.

