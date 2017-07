(WTNH) — More than $100,000 worth of damage was caused after a car smashed into a volunteer fire station in North Carolina.

It is unclear how the car ended up hitting the building, leaving debris everywhere.

Two people inside the car were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Thankfully, no firefighters were hurt during the incident. However, a fire engine and a brush truck were damaged.

There is no word on if the driver of the car will face charges.