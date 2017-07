NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is mourning the death of the President of the Board of Education.

Daisy Gonzalez died suddenly on Thursday.

In addition to her role on the Board of Education, Gonzalez was PTO President at East Rock Community Magnet School. Her two sons went there.

In a statement, Mayor Toni Harp said, “I knew her to be a sincere, effective advocate for parents and their students; her dedicated efforts on behalf of the city and its residents will be sorely missed.”