Connecticut AG joins fight against Trump administration relaxation of for-profit college rules

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced Thursday that Connecticut has joined at other states in a federal lawsuit against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the United States Education Department to stop some rule changes that loosen responsibilities of for-profit colleges in cases of misconduct.

The suit, filed Thursday in Washington D.C., alleges that Secretary DeVos’ notice to delay indefinitely the effective date of large portions of the Borrower Defense Rule, violated the Administrative Procedures Act because it effectively canceled a regulation without public input. The Borrower Defense Rule was scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2017. The rule would have clarified the federal loan forgiveness process for students who were defrauded or misled by their colleges.

“For several years now, Connecticut has been involved in a multi-state investigation of the predatory practices of certain for-profit colleges and universities,” said Attorney General Jepsen. “Our investigation, as well as inquiries conducted by Congress, have demonstrated how some of these institutions seek to maximize their access to federal taxpayer dollars by luring in students with misleading promises about the quality of the education they will receive and the prospects for their futures following completion of a program. These students end up in crushing debt, with worthless diplomas, while the for-profit colleges rake in exorbitant profits on the taxpayer dime.”

Attorney General Jepsen continued, “It is exactly this sort of abuse that the Borrower Defense Rule addresses. But despite the extensive and proper effort put into crafting the rule, the Trump Administration has unilaterally and illegally suspended its implementation. Today, I am joining with my colleagues to ask the court to do what is right and legal and to stop Secretary DeVos and President Trump from causing further injury to students who have been deceived and misled.”