(WTNH)- The Connecticut Tango Festival is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and runs July 21-30, 2017. The festival features Tango Passion Show (July, 28), Argentine Tango Boot Camp for Beginners (July 22), and Argentine Tango Workshops with guest dancers from Argentina. The Connecticut Tango Festival, organized by the Tango Sueño Academy, was first established in 2007 to promote Argentine Tango in Connecticut. Its goal is to introduce new dance enthusiasts to the community by organizing classes, an annual show and dance socials. Each year a guest couple from Argentina is featured and invited to teach and perform. During the year, Tango Sueño Academy continues the tango activities with weekly classes throughout Connecticut. The festival will be held in Milford, Norwalk, Danbury, and Middletown.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.