(WTNH)- The Connecticut Tango Festival is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and runs July 21-30, 2017. The festival features Tango Passion Show (July, 28), Argentine Tango Boot Camp for Beginners (July 22), and Argentine Tango Workshops with guest dancers from Argentina. The Connecticut Tango Festival, organized by the Tango Sueño Academy, was first established in 2007 to promote Argentine Tango in Connecticut. Its goal is to introduce new dance enthusiasts to the community by organizing classes, an annual show and dance socials. Each year a guest couple from Argentina is featured and invited to teach and perform. During the year, Tango Sueño Academy continues the tango activities with weekly classes throughout Connecticut. The festival will be held in Milford, Norwalk, Danbury, and Middletown.

