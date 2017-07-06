Crash cause delays on I-95 southbound in Madison

(WTNH Report It/ David Negrelli)

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 southbound is congested in Madison after a two vehicle accident closed the highway Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound was closed between exits 60 and 59 due to an accident involving two vehicles. The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. and the highway has since been reopened.

Traffic was being diverted off of exit 60 on to Mungertown Road. Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

State police say there were minor injuries in the crash. They also ask drivers to be alert for a dog that jumped from one of the vehicles that has not been located yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

