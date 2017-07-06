Crash cause delays on I-95 southbound in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 southbound is congested in Madison after a two vehicle accident closed the highway Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound was closed between exits 60 and 59 due to an accident involving two vehicles. The crash was reported at 10:40 a.m. and the highway has since been reopened.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x60 Madison is now OPEN. https://t.co/ykzZxvWuD6 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 6, 2017

Traffic was being diverted off of exit 60 on to Mungertown Road. Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 60 – Mungertown Rd — Town of Madison, CT (@Madison911) July 6, 2017

State police say there were minor injuries in the crash. They also ask drivers to be alert for a dog that jumped from one of the vehicles that has not been located yet.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x60 Madison temporarily closed for multi-vehicle crash w/minor injuries Watch for K9 that jumped from one of the vehicles — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 6, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.