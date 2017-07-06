NJ Transit train derails at Penn Station; service suspended

NEW YORK (WABC) — A New Jersey Transit train derailed at Penn Station on Thursday night.
The FDNY responded to one train car that derailed at 31st Street and 7th Avenue around 8:55 p.m.
No injuries are reported among the 180 on board, including customers and crew.
NJ Transit announced that as a result, service in and out of Penn Station NY was suspended. Amtrak customers should expect delays.
Train service is suspended in/out of PSNY due to minor NJ Transit train derailment. All mid-town direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken.
A source tells Eyewitness News that the train involved in the derailment is NJ Transit train #3276. It was just pulling into Penn Station.
Bus, PATH and Private Carrier bus are all cross honoring NJ Transit tickets.
So far, LIRR operations are unaffected.