NJ Transit train derails at Penn Station; service suspended

WABC Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, New York Firefighters make their way to a track at Penn Station in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are calling for a private operator to take over New York's troubled Penn Station, the nation's busiest rail station, they said in a letter to Amtrak CEO Wick Moorman on Thursday, May 11. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) — A New Jersey Transit train derailed at Penn Station on Thursday night.

The FDNY responded to one train car that derailed at 31st Street and 7th Avenue around 8:55 p.m.

No injuries are reported among the 180 on board, including customers and crew.

NJ Transit announced that as a result, service in and out of Penn Station NY was suspended. Amtrak customers should expect delays.

A source tells Eyewitness News that the train involved in the derailment is NJ Transit train #3276. It was just pulling into Penn Station.

Bus, PATH and Private Carrier bus are all cross honoring NJ Transit tickets.

So far, LIRR operations are unaffected.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s