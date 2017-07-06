Former Easton Police commission member sentenced for involvement in steroid distribution ring

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An Easton man will face probation and a fine after illegally distributing steroids and other drugs.

Raymond Martin, 50, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years of probation and a fine of $10,000 after being involved in the steroid distribution ring that put former Newtown Police sergeant, Steven Santucci, behind bars.

The investigation revealed that Santucci and others were receiving steroid ingredients from China and then manufacturing and distributing the compound in large quantities.

During the investigation, Martin was recorded on a court-ordered wiretap ordering anabolic steroids and offering to sell oxycodone pills. Martin served as a police commission member for the town of Easton at the time.

Martin was arrested on July 14, 2015 and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance on March 30, 2017.

Santucci pleaded guilty and, on Aug. 25, 2016, was sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment, six months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine.