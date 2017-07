MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Police have closed a section of South Colony Street due to a gas leak.

Police say a contractor hit a gas line in the area of 409 South Colony Street, causing the line to rupture.

It is unclear if the gas leak has caused any injuries.

Eversource is currently on the scene capping the leak and repairs to the line are being made.

There has been no word at this time on when the street will reopen.