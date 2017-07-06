Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say

(ABC News) — A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday morning after she fatally stabbed her husband and four young children, police said.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, responding officers found a man and four young children dead at a home in Loganville, a small town some 35 miles east of Atlanta. A fifth child, a girl, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A woman, whom police initially described as the “mom/wife,” has been detained.

Police later confirmed that the female suspect and the adult male victim were the parents of the children, all of whom were under the age of 10. The man was in his mid-30s.

Cpl. Michele Pihera said in a press release that a motive for the “horrendous crime” remains unknown.