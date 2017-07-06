LifeStar responds to motor vehicle accident involving bicyclist in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar is responding to a motor vehicle accident in Mansfield involving a bicyclist on Thursday night.

MANSFIELD CT: #MansfieldFire is responding to the area of Storrs Rd (RT195) & Ledgewood Dr for a MVA involving bicyclist over guardrail. pic.twitter.com/4p7Jw8kAx1 — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 6, 2017

Manfield Fire Department responded to the accident on Storrs Road (Route 195) and Ledgewood Drive.

MANSFIELD U/D: Reported head injury. @LIFESTAR_CT requested for modified scene at Windham Hospital. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 6, 2017

Dispatchers confirm there is one person with a head injury.

MANSFIELD UPDATE: #LifeStar will now be landing in proximity to the scene in the area of Mansfield Fire Station #307. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 6, 2017

LifeStar is landing at the scene to transport at least one person to an area hospital.

