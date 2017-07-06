Lt. Governor Wyman to attend National Guard homecoming and memorial service for fallen sailor

The container ship ACX Crystal with its left bow dented and scraped after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off the Izu Peninsula on Saturday, June 17, 2017, is berthed at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Monday, June 19, 2017. The ships collided about early Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping, and authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.(Hiroshi Kashimura/Kyodo News via AP)

EAST GRANBY, OASKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman will be at the National Guard homecoming and a memorial service for fallen sailor Nogc T. Truong Huynh on Thursday.

Huynh was killed in a crash off the coast of Japan last month. There will be a memorial service for him Thursday on the Oakville Green.

Huynh was one of seven sailors killed when the U.S.S. Fitzgerald crashed with a massive cargo ship two weeks ago.

Memorial services start at 2 p.m. The homecoming starts at 11 a.m. with the plane is expected to land around noon.