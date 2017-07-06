Lt. Governor Wyman to attend National Guard homecoming and memorial service for fallen sailor

EAST GRANBY, OASKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman will be at the National Guard homecoming and a memorial service for fallen sailor Nogc T. Truong Huynh on Thursday.

Huynh was killed in a crash off the coast of Japan last month. There will be a memorial service for him Thursday on the Oakville Green.

Huynh was one of seven sailors killed when the U.S.S. Fitzgerald crashed with a massive cargo ship two weeks ago.

Memorial services start at 2 p.m. The homecoming starts at 11 a.m. with the plane is expected to land around noon.