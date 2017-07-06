Man facing charges after selling narcotics to undercover officer multiple times in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WNTH) — A man is facing charges after he sold narcotics to an undercover officer on multiple occasions.

According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force which is comprised of Manchester, South Windsor, Glastonbury and Vernon Police Departments, they conducted a “buy bust” operation on Thursday on 26-year-old John Stephenson who they say had been actively selling heroin and fentanyl within the Town of South Windsor. Officers say Stephenson has sold narcotics to an undercover officer on multiple occasions.

During the “buy bust” operation, members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force took Stephenson into custody after he agreed to meet again in South Windsor to sell heroin.

The officers held four active arrest warrants stemming from previous drug sales in South Windsor. During the lengthy investigation, officers say he had sold heroin on two separate occasions to an undercover officer as well as fentanyl on two other occasions. Police say they also learned that Stephenson had an active failure to appear warrant stemming from an unrelated incident involving motor vehicle charges.

The four arrest warrants that officers served on Stephenson were for possession of heroin and sale of heroin charges. After the “buy bust” operation, officers charged Stephenson with possession of heroin, sale of heroin (40 bags), possession of crack cocaine, possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Once Stephenson was in custody, officers tested the heroin that they had bought during the buy bust. They say it tested positive for fentanyl.

Stephenson was held on a total of $752,500 bond.

Anyone with any information pertaining to illicit drug activity is asked to call the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at (860) 645-5548.