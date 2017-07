NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is recovering Thursday after he was struck by a car while on his moped in New Haven.

New Haven Police arrived to Ferry Street late Wednesday night following a report of a crash. Officers say the accident involved a car and a man on a moped.

The operator of the moped was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries to his leg. Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.