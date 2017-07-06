Middletown man arrested after assulting woman, officers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is under arrest after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend to the ground and resisted arrest.

Late Wednesday night, Middletown Police responded to a fight on Liberty Street. After those involved in the fight dispersed, an officer heard a man yelling at a woman.

The officer says he then watched William Jackson, 33, push the woman and attempt to throw her to the ground. Jackson then tried to fight with police and was taken to the ground himself. He was placed under arrest and continued to try to fight officers after being handcuffed.

Jackson is being charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Breach of Peace, and Interfering with an Officer.

He has a court date set for July 6 and was held on a $25,000 surety bond.