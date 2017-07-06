Middletown man arrested for allegedly stabbing man while intoxicated

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed another man while being heavily intoxicated.

Police responded to a reported disturbance at the corner of Main Street and Liberty Street on Tuesday evening.

Officials say Robert Watson, 63, wildly swung a knife at a man with whom he was having a heated argument. Both men were still at the scene when police arrived.

Officers took Watson into custody. he is being charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

The man who was stabbed suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.