Police arrest Middletown man for alleged assault of wife

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Middletown following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly struck his wife, according to police.

On Wednesday at some point during the day, Middletown Police were called to a certain address in the city on a reported verbal domestic. When an officer arrived at the home, a female said she was in an argument with her husband. Police said there were no signs of physical violence at that time from either the man or the woman. A background check on the individuals showed that there were no active restraining or protective orders on file, police said.

Police responded to the same location at 10:30 p.m. after the wife had called 911 and said her husband punched her in the face. She said her husband had left the home, and ran away. Police used a K9 to try and track down her husband, but did not locate him.

The wife told police that her husband began arguing with her while she was cleaning up in a bedroom. As explained to police, she was removing books from a dresser when her husband told her to stop or he would punch her.

The woman continued removing books, and was punched in the left eye, according to her interview with police. The wife told police that an infant was in the bedroom at the time of the alleged assault, and that her husband grabbed the phone out of her hand while she was on the phone with 911.

Police reported that she had the beginnings of bruising around her eye when speaking to them.

Around 11:30 p.m. the same night, an officer located the husband at an abandoned office building parking lot, near his residence. As a result, the husband, Samuel Guerard, was arrested.

Guerard was charged with disorderly conduct, assault third-degree, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with an emergency call of the Connecticut General Statutes.

He was held on a $50,000 surety bond, and was scheduled to be in court Thursday.