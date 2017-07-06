Police: Hartford woman facing charges for illegally collecting unemployment benefits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman has been arrested after police say she used another woman’s Social Security number to collect nearly $60,000 in Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Authorities say Carmen Suyapa-Martinez, 57, of Hartford used the Social Security number of a woman in Puerto Rico to collect $59,596 between Oct. 2009 and April 2017. According to the arrest warrant, Suyapa-Martinez is not authorized to work in the United States.

Investigators looked into employees at Bestech, Inc. in Ellington who were allegedly using Social Security numbers that were either assigned to others or were invalid.

Suyapa-Martinez is facing charges of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community, Identity Theft in the First Degree, and Felony Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

She was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and has a court date set for July 13.