Police “K-9” teams graduate from State Police training unit

By Published:
Six Connecticut police organizations have a graduate of the "K-9" training program, including two officers from the UConn police department. (Photos provided by Connecticut State Police)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Six police “K-9” teams completed their training Thursday to become the 187th Patrol Canine class to graduate from the Connecticut State Police canine training unit in Meriden.

“K-9” Ghost was among the German Shepherds who have been trained in obedience, patrol, locating missing person, building searches, apprehending criminals, evidence recovery, crowd control and protecting their handlers among other duties.

According to State Police, the canines are a vital tool for law enforcement.

The teams that graduated today are from Connecticut State Police Troop D – Danielson and Troop K – Colchester, the Connecticut Department of Correction, University of Connecticut, Waterbury and Cromwell Police Departments.

