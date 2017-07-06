Police: Man writes anti-Trump graffiti to blame “liberals”

Steven Marks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a West Hartford man wrote threatening anti-Trump graffiti on a Connecticut elementary school with the hope it would look like “liberal hate speech.”

The Hartford Courant reports 32-year-old Steven Marks has been ordered to stay off Morley Elementary School property. A judge ordered his case for charges of third-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace to be continued to Aug. 2.

Police say Marks wrote several phrases threatening President Donald Trump and praising the “left” on areas of the playground June 15. Police say Marks told officers he vandalized the school “out of anger toward liberals.”

Marks previously told the Courant he was sorry, saying it was a “stupid thing.” He declined to comment after his Wednesday court appearance.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

