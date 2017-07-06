Prime Day deals you can cash in on now

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon on Thursday, March 13, 2014 said it is raising the price of its popular Prime membership to $99 per year, an increase of $20. It's the first price increase since the online retailer introduced its Prime membership program in 2005. T(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Amazon Prime Day isn’t until next week but we are helping you save money now. We are stretching your dollar with five Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now. Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday night and continues through Tuesday but there are a few things you can save on right now.

You can get paid to watch TV. You can get a $10 credit to you Amazon account by streaming shows or movies. It’s an easy way to make money and the deal is up now.

You can also try Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents for four months. It’s 10 dollars after that or you can cancel it.

You can save 40% on Kindle Unlimited or if you’d rather listen, Amazon is offering 40% off on Audible subscriptions.

Prime Pantry offers all kinds of discounted items on the essentials and now through July 11 you can find discounts up to 35% on these products. 5 items gets you free shipping.

Of course the catch is you have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of deals but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel when it’s up.

