Prime Day deals you can cash in on now

Amazon Prime Day isn't until next week but we are helping you save money now. We are stretching your dollar with five Prime Day deals you can take advantage of right now. Amazon Prime Day kicks off Monday night and continues through Tuesday but there are a few things you can save on right now.

This comes to us from USA Today.

You can get paid to watch TV. You can get a $10 credit to you Amazon account by streaming shows or movies. It’s an easy way to make money and the deal is up now.

You can also try Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents for four months. It’s 10 dollars after that or you can cancel it.

You can save 40% on Kindle Unlimited or if you’d rather listen, Amazon is offering 40% off on Audible subscriptions.

Prime Pantry offers all kinds of discounted items on the essentials and now through July 11 you can find discounts up to 35% on these products. 5 items gets you free shipping.

Of course the catch is you have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of deals but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel when it’s up.