Sen. Blumenthal holds field hearing about health care in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, families were able to vent about their concerns about health care to Senator Richard Blumenthal in West Hartford.

The Senator hosted his fourth field hearing, wanting to hear from the families who will feel the brunt of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Blumenthal says hundreds of thousands of families in Connecticut will lose health coverage and that it will cost human lives.

Senator Blumenthal asked families to share their stories so he could take them back to Washington to speak about the impact the repeal and replacement of Obamacare will have on families.

One mother talked about her daughter, Ariella’s, unbelievable life saving health care costs being born with a genetic mutation. She was in the hospital 65 days before she could go home.

“She needed to come home with nursing care, but we didn’t qualify becuase we had jobs and made money because private insurance doesn’t cover nursing care for disabled persons,” she said.

She says it costs $20,000 a month in health care costs for her daughter and without Medicaid, her family would go bankrupt in one month’s time.