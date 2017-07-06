Senator Blumenthal calls on TSA to change policy over lobster picture

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal wants the TSA to change its policy because of what happened to a lobster which left Atlantic Seafood and was checked in at Logan Airport in Boston.

The call for change comes after a picture posted by the TSA shows an agent holding up the 15 pounder by its claws. Senator Blumenthal can see why it peaked the agent’s interest.

“Extremely impressive,” said the Senator.

But he says the picture never should have been posted without the owner’s permission.

“It’s a basic American principal that the TSA has to follow which is personal privacy,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

“I thought that maybe that was something that management needed to say wait a minute that’s not something we do here,” said Lisa Feinman who packed up the cooler full of crustaceans for one of her Atlantic Seafood customers who was taking them to Georgia.

She was boiling mad when she found out the agent was following TSA policy. It allows pictures to be posted with no passenger identifying information.

“That’s not good enough,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “What may not be identifying by TSA may be easily identifiable to the person who’s property it is.”

The senator wants the policy changed and permission required. The TSA told him why the package was opened after being scanned.

“It set off one of their alerts,” said Blumenthal.

But the agency gave no reason why the picture was taken.

“They offered no explanation none,” said Blumenthal.

The senator has introduced a passenger bill of rights but is hoping the TSA will make changes on its own.

“I never thought I’d have to add a provision that requires personal permission before the contents of luggage is displayed for the world to see,” said Blumenthal.

If the TSA doesn’t change its policy the senator says he may resort to legislative action.