Shelton man accused of robbing convenience store

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have arrested a 34-year-old man on charges that he robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

A worker at the Buck Stop Gas Station on Shelton Avenue called police on July 5th telling the authorities that the store had been robbed eight hours earlier.

But, the employee was able to write down the license plate number of the vehicle the suspects drove away in. Police later determined that vehicle had been stolen from a car rental agency in West Haven.

That led to the arrest of Ross Kane, who is now charged with robbery, larceny, breach of peace, possession of narcotics and possession of a facsimile firearm in the case.

Police say additional arrests are expected in connection with other recent incidents in the Shelton area.