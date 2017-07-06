Stratford Firefighters Rescue A Dog From House Fire

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This is one lucky and very loved pooch. When this family’s home caught on fire today on West Broad Street in Stratford, they were grateful they were all able to get out safely, but their dog was still inside the home. They called 9-1-1 for help.

When firefighters arrived they saw all the family members out of the home but were told their dog was still inside. Firefighters determined an unattended pot cooking on the stove caused the fire it was contained but the home still filled with smoke. Stratford firefighters found the scared dog hiding under a bed. They were able to reunite him with his relieved owners.