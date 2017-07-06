Trump to slam ‘creep of government bureaucracy’ in Poland speech

Related Coverage In Europe, Trump gets 2nd chance to make 1st impression

(ABC)– President Donald Trump will deliver what the White House has touted as a “major speech” in the historical Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday amid a series of international crises and questions about the American commitment to its traditional allies.

The White House released excerpts this morning of President Trump’s address to the Polish people, which is expected later today, ahead of the G-20 summit.

“Finally, on both sides of the Atlantic, our citizens are confronted by yet another danger – one firmly within our control. This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles. The steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people,” President Trump is expected to say.

“The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies. Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty. We must work together to counter forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are.”

Related: In Europe, Trump gets 2nd chance to make 1st impression

In another excerpt, the president appears to express support for Poland’s firm stance against accepting Syrian refugees.

“We must stand united against these shared enemies to strip them of their territory, their funding, their networks, and any form of ideological support. While we will always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism,” the excerpts from the speech say.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster earlier said that Trump will lay out a vision, not only for America’s future relationship with Europe, but the future of our transatlantic alliance and what that means for American security and American prosperity.”

Trump will be joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Beata Awl and the European leaders involved in the Three Seas Initiative summit for the speech. The U.S. embassy has posted invitations on social media to the general public, indicating that standing seats will be available.

The president will also attend the summit, a joint Polish-Croatian project launched in 2016 to strengthen trade and political co-operation between countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas.

The president is expected to speak to 12 Baltic and Western Balkan leaders at this conference about issues in the “infrastructure developing and energy security” areas, particularly the first shipments of American LNG into Poland this month. The Czech and Austrian presidents will be absent.

Trump will also host a bilateral meeting with the summit’s co-host, Croatian President Grabar-Kitarovic.

Krasinski Square was the epicenter of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the brutal Nazi occupation.

The Poles will be listening closely to Trump throughout the meetings, seeking solid affirmation of Trump’s commitment to NATO Article 5, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Trump had previously omitted America’s commitment to this article in his Brussels speech on his first foreign trip, rattling his European allies and causing Twitter to erupt into chaos with the hashtag #NATO.