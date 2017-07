(WTNH) — Towering flames and a huge plume of smoke were seen in the state of Washington on Thursday.

Firefighters say two large homes burned after the flames from one house quickly spread to the other.

Officials say no one was hurt during the blaze as crews worked to put it out before it could do more damage.

Firefighters are trying to determine what started the massive fire in the first place.

It is unclear if any families will be displaced.