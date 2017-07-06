Venus Williams files emergency court order over fatal crash

(ABC) — Venus Williams has filed an emergency court order in the wrongful death case brought by the family of a man killed in car crash involving the tennis star.

Williams, 37, filed the emergency protective order on Wednesday claiming that the daughter of Jerome Barson, the man who died in the crash, gave Williams’ lawyer less than 24 hours notice that her attorney would be inspecting a vehicle involved in the incident.

In documents obtained by ABC News, Williams asked the court to bar any inspection or collection of data from the Barsons’ vehicle until the court can establish a “procedure for the proper collection of all data” and her lawyer can be present.

A hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow. Until then, all parties are restrained from gathering additional evidence.

Williams faces a lawsuit from the family of Barson, 78, who died from injuries sustained in the crash on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

According to the police collision report obtained by ABC News, Williams was “at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver].”

Related Content: Venus Williams sued for wrongful death in fatal accident

Jerome Barson’s wife, Linda Barson, was driving the vehicle, a Hyundai Accent, when it hit Williams’ Toyota Sequoia. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries two weeks later.

While discussing her first-round victory at Wimbledon on Monday, Williams broke down after reporters asked a question about the crash.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and — yeah, I’m completely speechless,” she said, as she held back tears in the tournament’s media room.

“Maybe I should go,” she said before a tournament representative told her it was OK to leave. She returned later and answered a few more questions.

The lawsuit, filed by the Barsons’ daughter, alleges wrongful death action, and the family is seeking damages in excess of $15,000, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by ABC News.

After the collision and Barson’s death, Malcolm Cunningham, an attorney for Williams, noted in a statement to ABC News that authorities did not issue her any citations and that “Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

Police are still investigating the crash.