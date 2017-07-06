Wallingford kids chat with astronauts on board International Space Station

Related Coverage NASA unveils plan to destroy dangerous asteroid

(WTNH) — An out of this world experience was had on Thursday for some kids at the Wallingford Public Library.

The kids got to chat via satellite with astronauts on board the International Space Station.

They talked about what it takes to become an astronaut and asked questions about being in space.

Some of the questions included how the lack of gravity affects them and how they shower up there.

One of the astronauts they talked to is Peggy Whitson, the first female commander of the ISS. One of her roles is inspiring girls, letting them know one day they can shoot for the stars too.

It took the library almost a year to work everything out with NASA. The library competed against other libraries and groups all over the country to be selected for this honor.