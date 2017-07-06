Watertown sailor who died in container ship collision to be honored

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown sailor killed in a container ship collision late in June is being honored by friends and family Thursday morning.

A memorial service is being held for sailor Ngoc T. Truong Huynh. He was one of the seven sailors killed off the coast of Japan when the U.S.S. Fitzgerald collided with a massive cargo ship. Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh was a 25-year-old graduate from Watertown High School, who attended Naugatuck Valley Community College, before he enlisted in the Navy in 2014.

The U.S. Navy has identified the seven sailors who died in a collision between the U.S.S. Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan.

They are:

— Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

— Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

— Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

— Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

— Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

— Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

— Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The memorial service is being held at 2 p.m. at the Oakville Green in Watertown.