West Hartford’s town website has been hacked

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Town officials from West Hartford have informed News 8 that the town’s website was hacked in the early morning hours of Thursday.

According to the Community Relations Division, around 7:30 a.m. on July 6, the town’s webpage was hacked. The town’s Information Technology Department immediately took the webpage down and is working to get the webpage back online.

The West Hartford Police Department and the Connecticut Intelligence Center are investigating the incident. The CTIC has indicated that a large number of government website hacks have been occurring around the country.

However, officials want the community to know there is no threat to public safety. Officials are saying the attack was limited to the town’s public website, which is separate from the town’s network, and no personal information of residents has been compromised.

The investigation is ongoing.

