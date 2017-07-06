What to do and not do when removing ticks

(ABC NEWS) – Hikes in the woods, s’mores roasting by the campfire, and tick bites. A summertime hazard brings us a bit closer to nature than we want to get.

You may have heard you should burn ticks off or smother them in Vaseline to remove them. But are these the safest ways?

The answer, according to disease specialists at the Mayo Clinic, is no.

Instead, they encourage outdoor explorers to remove ticks carefully with a pair of fine-tipped tweezers.

Be careful not to squeeze too tightly, since this could increase the risk of disease. Grab the tick as close as possible to where it is attached to the skin and pull in one single motion, as fast as possible, without damaging it. Clean the wound and your hands afterwards.

Of course, the best policy is to avoid getting bitten in the first place. Try tucking your pants into your socks before going outdoors this summer.
You may not win points for style, but you’re sure to avoid unwelcome company.

