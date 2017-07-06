What’s Brewing: Amelia Earhart, questionable pool float, and running outside

(WTNH)- A new photo has surfaced that’s raising new questions about Amelia Earhart’s fate.The picture was taken after the famed pilot is said to have crash landed in the pacific back in 1937.
Some experts say it proves Earhart survived the crash.They believe the photos show her and her navigator Fred Noonan, who is also believed to have disappeared. Others claim the photo falls flat. Earhart was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic. The history channel documentary, “Amelia Earhart: The lost evidence” airs Sunday.

People have a lot of questions about a pool float being sold by retailers across the country. Questions like, “Was one single woman consulted about this?” Sam’s Club advertises the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float as having “a fun marbleized design.” But just about everyone else seems to think it looks like a feminine product. It is even described as being “quilted.”

If you want to maximize your weight loss while doing your cardio, ditch the treadmill and start running outside. Researchers found that running outside burns 15% more calories than running on a treadmill. This number jumps even more when there are hills and wind to deal with outside. If you can’t run outside, or really love your treadmill, you can make up the difference in calories burned by turning up the speed 15%.

To hit the century mark is a big deal in and of itself. but to it’s a different story when you celebrate like this. George Jedenoff wouldn’t want his 100th birthday any other way, skiing down snowbird mountain in Utah. He didn’t learn to ski until he was 43.

 

