Wildfires continue to ravage the west

(ABC News) — Wildfires are still burning in the western United States.

There are currently 38 fires burning, with California, Arizona, and Nevada being hit the hardest.

Concerns on Thursday are that the extreme heat could fuel more flames.

23,000 acres have been scorched in Arizona as law enforcement agencies in Phoenix search for a suspected arsonist armed with a pistol and a shotgun. That man allegedly set 8 brush fires and later opened fire on a forest service employee investigating the fires Tuesday.

In Colorado, a fire broke out near Breckenridge on Wednesday afternoon. Flames burst above the treeline at the popular ski resort.

Fortunately, firefighters are making a considerable difference. Officials say a wind shift helped them keep the fire from burning toward Breckenridge.

However, the fire crews in Nevada still have their work cut out for them as dangerously high temperatures and bone-dry conditions continue to fan fast-moving flames across the state.