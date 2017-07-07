3 young males flee from stolen vehicle engulfed in flames in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are searching for three young males who allegedly fled from a car that was on fire early Friday morning.

Hartford Police were called to a parking lot on Main Street at around 4:05 a.m. on Friday for reports of a motor vehicle accident with a person possibly trapped inside. When officers got there, they found a single motor vehicle positioned upside down on its roof. They say it was engulfed in flames.

Last nights stolen car MVAx & fire as seen at Crime Center. Car speeds, flips, burns. Then 3 juvy’s run from the car, shocked to be alive… pic.twitter.com/SGRCpMIxJj — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 7, 2017

Once Hartford firefighters extinguished the flames, officials determined that there was nobody trapped inside of the vehicle. Witnesses told police that three males were seen fleeing from the vehicle in a westbound direction. Police canvassed the area, but could not find them.

Officers later determined the vehicle was stolen from Newington.