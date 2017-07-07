Aldi to hold two hiring events in Connecticut

By Published:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Grocery store chain Aldi will be holding two hiring events for upcoming stores and some of its existing locations.

Job seekers can attend the Aldi hiring event for a new store opening in Southington on July 7th.

Applicants can apply on the spot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Laning Street.

Aldi is also looking for applicants for its existing store in Groton.

Groton’s hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.pm on Monday, July 10th at the Long Hill Road location.

