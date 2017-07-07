Alleged drug dealer “Pebbles” arrested

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Thomaston woman who police say goes by the name of “Pebbles” is accused of having dozens of bags of heroin with Fentanyl and crack-cocaine. She was arrested in Torrington for selling drugs, according to police.

Police made the drug bust at a home on Scoville Street on Thursday. Officers found 52 bags of heroin, crack-cocaine, hypodermic needles, drug packaging material, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators tested the heroin and determined it contained Fentanyl, a drug known to be monumentally stronger than heroin. Authorities say police also found a “significant” amount of cash in the home.

Police have charged 37 year-old Jennifer Sayles a.k.a “Pebbles”, with possession of crack-cocaine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell. Sayles was held behind bars on $10,000 bond.