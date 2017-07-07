Bicyclist seriously hurt after falling down steep hill in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a Mansfield accident that put a bicyclist in the hospital on Thursday.

According to state troopers, Stephen Grotton, 19, of Mansfield Center, was traveling southbound on the shoulder of Route 195 when he lost control of his bicycle. Grotton then ended up falling down a steep hill.

Related: LifeStar responds to motor vehicle accident involving bicyclist in Mansfield

They say the weather was clear but there was a lot of traffic. The roadway was also dry when Grotton went on his bike ride.

Grotton was taken to Hartford Hospital by Life Star for serious injuries. His current condition is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.