Box truck crash closes part of I-691 eastbound in Meriden

By Published: Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are delays on I-691 in Meriden Friday morning after an accident partially closed the highway.

The Department of Transportation reports that the right and center lanes of I-691 eastbound are closed between exits 10 and 11 due to an accident involving a box truck. The accident was reported just before 6 a.m.

The left lane is getting by but drivers should still expect delays in the area and avoid I-691 if possible.

There is no word on if there were any injuries in the crash. The cause of the accident and when it is expected to clear is also unknown.

Watch Teresa in the video above for detour routes.

