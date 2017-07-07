Car accident closes part of both sides of I-91 in Hartford

Courtesy: Connecticut DOT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-car accident has closed multiple lanes on both sides I-91 in Hartford on Friday night.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident is between exits 33 and 32. The two left lanes are closed on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway are closed.

As a result of the accident, there is a 2.3 mile congestion between exits 35A and 32 on the southbound side and there is a 1.5 mile congestion between exits 29A and 33 on the northbound side.

Officials have not released an estimate of when the lanes may reopen.

