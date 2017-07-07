Church buys Connecticut ghost town Johnsonville

By Published: Updated:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The meeting house in Johnsonville was filled with people hoping to bring the so-called ghost town back to life.

johnsonville ghost town sells 1 Church buys Connecticut ghost town JohnsonvilleThere hadn’t been that many people in the historic village in decades.

“We don’t like the term ‘ghost town.’ I don’t think anybody likes that. So we would like to bring new life into this village or town,” said Joji Crisostomo who is a minister with Iglesia Ni Cristo or the Church of Christ.

Started in the Philippines, the non-denominational church now has millions of members worldwide and is now the proud new owner of Johnsonville.

“Congratulations,” said an attorney after the papers were signed and the sale was complete. A round of applause followed.johnsonville ghost town sells 3 Church buys Connecticut ghost town Johnsonville

Once a thriving village in the Moodus section of East Haddam, it was built by workers at the nearby Neptune Twine Mill in the mid 1800’s. The town flourished until the 1960’s. It later became known as a Victorian Village and appeared in a Billy Joel video and a Cuba Gooding Jr movie.

johnsonville ghost town sells 4 Church buys Connecticut ghost town JohnsonvilleThe village is now part of the Church of Christ which already has three other congregations in Connecticut.

“We’re very very interested in meeting people and enjoying each other,” East Haddam First Selectman Emmett Lyman told the crowd. “So welcome aboard.”

Mike Dirgo has been the property manager for fourteen years.

“Well there are no ghosts here I can tell you that. I haven’t found any yet,” said Dirgo with a laugh.

He feels he’s leaving the property in good hands.

“It’s like a still picture in time,” said GP Santos, Legal Counsel for the church. “So nothing but restoration.”johnsonville ghost town sells 6 Church buys Connecticut ghost town Johnsonville

The 62 acre property complete with a church, meeting house, general store, pond, and covered bridge sold for $1,850,000 but it will take more money than that to get it up and running again.

News 8 asked Joji Crisostomo if he foresees people living in the village. “Looking at the houses not now,” he said. “But absolutely.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s