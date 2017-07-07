Couple identified in Bridgeport murder-suicide

Related Coverage Two people dead after apparent murder-suicide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

According to police, at around 7:10 p.m., officers were flagged down by someone who reported two dead people in an apartment at 405 Trumbull Avenue.

Police called in additional officers to help assist at the scene and preliminary reports indicated that the incident was a murder-suicide.

Evidence later determined that 32-year-old Keith Knox shot and killed his wife, 33-year-old Jennifer Knox, before taking his own life. Police say the couple, who lived in the apartment, both died of fatal gunshot wounds.

Autopsies have been performed and the incident remains under investigation.