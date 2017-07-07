Court: Profanity-laced tirade was protected free speech

By Published:
Connecticut Supreme Court Building (Image: jud.state.ct.us)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that a woman’s profanity-laced tirade against a grocery store manager was protected free speech.

The court on Friday ordered that Nina Baccala, of Vernon, be acquitted of a misdemeanor breach of peace charge. Four justices voted in favor of acquittal and three voted for a new trial.

Related: Grocery store customer: Insults were not ‘fighting words’

Vernon police said Baccala became angry at an assistant manager at a Stop & Shop in 2013, after being told it was too late to process a Western Union money transfer. She called the manager various expletives.

Baccala was convicted by a jury in 2014 and sentenced to 25 days in jail.

The Supreme Court ruled that Baccala’s profanity and name-calling did not fall within the “fighting words” exemption to constitutional free speech rights.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s