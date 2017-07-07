Cruisin’ Connecticut – 40th Annual Sailfest in New London

NEW LODNON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New London, home of Sailfest! This year marks the event’s 40th year, so it’s become an annual tradition for many people in Connecticut. The event runs July 7th-9th.

Event Director, Barbara Neff filled us in on the fun:

Well I’ve been doing the event for 21 years, and so this is like Christmas in July for us, in downtown New London. Everybody gets all spruced up. The restaurants are all getting ready.

The event is filled with local vendors, food, free entertainment, amusement rides, three music stages, and a view of ships in the harbor. You can also take a ride on the Blackbird Hovercraft fleet for only $20. You’ll fly 20″ off the ground, across Long Island Sound.

Saturday night at 9, a fireworks show will be presented by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Learn more about this year’s Sailfest.

The event is located: 5 Waterfront Park, New London, CT 06320

