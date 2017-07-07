Normal service with delays expected after train derailment

By Published: Updated:
FILE- In this July 15, 2014 file photo, a man consults the Long Island Rail Road departure board amid morning commuters, in New York's Penn Station. Dubbed the "summer of hell," by New York's governor, an eight-week infrastructure renovation project beginning Monday, July 10, 2017, at the nation's busiest train station is expected to cause major disruptions for hundreds of thousands of commuters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Transit says trains are operating on a regular schedule but with 15-minute delays after an earlier train derailment at Penn Station.

NJ Transit says one of its trains was involved in a “minor,” slow-speed derailment at the nation’s busiest train station around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Related: NJ Transit train derails at Penn Station; service suspended

About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

NJ Transit says it’s working with Amtrak, which owns and operates the station, to determine the cause of the derailment.

It comes days before a massive repair project is slated to begin at Penn Station, which has been plagued by derailments, power failures and signal problems.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s