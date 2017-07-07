Delta flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults flight attendant, injuring 2

(ABC)– A Delta Airlines flight turned around shortly after takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant, according to an airport spokesperson.

A passenger assaulted a flight attendant in the Boeing 767’s first class cabin about 45 minutes after the Beijing-bound flight departed, the spokesperson said, adding that there was no information to suggest that it was a national security threat. The FBI also said the incident did not appear to be such a threat.

And contrary to some reports, there is no information to suggest anyone attempted to breach the cockpit, both the airport and Delta said.

Several passengers tried to subdue the individual, and two people — a passenger and a flight attendant — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the incident.

Delta flight 129 then turned around and landed safely at 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Florida, was arrested by Port of Seattle Police and transferred to a federal detention center, according to the FBI, which is investigating the incident with the Port of Seattle.

He reportedly refused treatment for any injuries he might have sustained when he was taken down by fellow passengers.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “Flight 129 returned to Seattle following a security incident with a passenger. The passenger was restrained on board and was removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident when the aircraft arrived back in Seattle.” There were 207 passengers on board, according to Delta.

The Atlanta-based airline said the flight would re-depart for Beijing later on Thursday. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Seattle at 5 p.m. ET on Friday.