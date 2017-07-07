Derby church asking for donations to help get kids clothing, supplies for school

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Derby church is trying to get kids the clothes and supplies they need to go back to school.

The Walnut Hill Community Church has helped 150 students over the years and this year it wants to help 100 more. The campus’s last assistance provided back-to-school clothing to 70 out of just over 100 students who were referred, the church said.

“Without assistance, these students would likely return to school in the same clothes and footwear they left with the year before. Except now, these clothes and footwear are too small and severely worn,” they said.

In order to do that, the church needs to raise $10,000. So far, it has raised $2,000.

The clothing will be distributed at a Back-To-School Celebration event held at the Derby Campus on Sunday August 27th at 2:30.

Donations will be accepted until the end of July. If you would like more information or you would like to donate, you can click here.